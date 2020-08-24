Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, Flaunts Her Figure In A Plunging Swimsuit At The Beach

The 'Sex and the City' star wowed in a slinky one-piece.

Sarah Jessica Parker proved age is nothing but a number during a trip to the beach over the weekend. The 55-year-old former Sex and the City star looked ageless in a black one-piece while at the coast in The Hamptons, New York.

The candid photos can be seen via The Daily Mail. They show the star while she soaked up the sun alongside her husband of 23 years, Matthew Broderick, on Sunday, August 23.

Sarah showed off her flawless figure in her skintight swimwear. She kept things chic in the plain black number which plunged pretty low at the chest with thin straps to flaunt her muscular arms. It also showcased her long, lean legs and all over tan before she wrapped a long, white sarong around her slim waist.

The First Wives Club actor had her hair up in ponytail and rocked a pair of dark sunglasses. She accessorized with a silver necklace with a large round pendant that rested on her tanned chest.

Sarah carried a large wicker bag and a purple surfboard as well as plenty of towels while she walked barefoot along the sand. Matthew was also loaded up as the couple came well-prepared for their beach day. He carried two yellow foldable chairs and at least one large umbrella.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

He covered up in a plain gray t-shirt and red shorts with black sunglasses.

Sarah was also photographed in a billowy green, yellow, and blue floral cover-up with a deep V that plunged almost to her midriff. It finished high on her thighs to show plenty of leg.

The couple didn’t seem to be with their three children, 17-year-old James and 11-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha, but did enjoy a socially distanced picnic with friends.

The group sat on the sand under an umbrella while the Deck The Halls actor perched in a chair. One pal sported a white tank top and short Daisy Dukes with a red baseball cap while the other rocked a yellow swimsuit and matching sarong.

Sarah was also photographed with a book after laying down to sunbathe.

Sarah’s swimsuit appeared to be the same one she sported during another beach trip with Matthew for Father’s Day in June.

That time, the Did You Hear About the Morgans? star sashayed across the sand and sunbathed in her slinky one-piece during another trip to The Hamptons coastline. She tied a white cover up around her waist with her hair piled up into a messy bun.