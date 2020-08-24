‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Brooke Waits In Vain For Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 25 dish that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) cannot wait for her man to return home. Decked out in her sexiest lingerie, she wants to surprise Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) with a night to remember, per Soaps.

A New Start

Brooke puts on a silky number as she waits for Ridge. They vowed that they would start their lives anew and put the past behind. She plans to surprise the dressmaker in her barely-there number and seduce him in an evening of sensual pleasure.

Ridge promised her that he would get Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) to sign the annulment papers. Their marriage had been a drunken mistake and he told her that she was the only woman for him.

Brooke forgave Ridge for divorcing her and marrying another. She looked past his bad choices and decided that what they had was too precious to throw away. The two had a tearful reunion and promised that they would start their lives together.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Brooke will excitedly prepare for an evening together with the designer.

Little does she know that Ridge has no intention of pitching up for a night of passion. Instead, the dressmaker will be licking his wounds.

When you find out your husband married someone else in Vegas ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/KRft0ouSKA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 12, 2020

Waiting In Vain

Brooke will wait in vain for Ridge to come home. Recently, she was in a similar predicament. She was also dressed for a night in bed with the designer, but then he broke the news to her that he was married to Shauna. As seen in the image above, she was dressed in a purple negligee when he told her that he had divorced her and wed the former Vegas showgirl.

This time around, Brooke’s hopes are about to be dashed because Ridge simply won’t come home. The dressmaker will overhear a shocking conversation that will send him in a downward spiral.

Thanks to Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), Brooke received a surprise visit from Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). She urged him to go and see his former wife now that she and the dressmaker are no longer together. Quinn convinced him that Brooke was fair game now and that he owed it to himself to find out if she did not want to move forward with him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge will eavesdrop on their discussion and hear that Brooke admits that she will always love him. However, he will rush out before she completes her thought. Although Brooke will always love Bill, her heart belongs to Ridge. Bill will be devastated and take to the bottle as he tries to drown his sorrows.

As for Ridge, he will carefully weigh all his options.