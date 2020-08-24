Hilde Osland Rocks Tight Crop Top & Cutoff Shorts In Flirty Update

Temperatures may be cooling down in Australia, but model Hilde Osland heated up her Instagram page with an update that featured her looking as cute as it did sexy. On Monday, the blond beauty shared a collection of photos in which she wore a tight crop top with a pair of cutoff denim shorts while she posed outside.

Hilde’s top was pink and it featured the Rugrats logo along with three of the characters from the popular animated series. The shirt had thin shoulder straps with a hemline that cut off at her rib cage. It hugged her chest, emphasizing her bustline while showing off her flat abs in the process. Her shorts had a mid-rise waist and cut off at the middle of her thighs.

The popular influencer wore her thick hair parted off center and down in waves. She accessorized with a chunky gold necklace and several pairs of hoop earrings.

Hilde rocked the flirty, yet sexy, outfit, and the post was a big hit among her followers. It racked up more than 48,000 likes and over 800 comments within two hours of being shared to her Instagram account.

The blond beauty asked her fans about their favorite Rugrats character. It seemed many of them were too distracted by the pictures to read her caption, as many of the comments came from fans raving over how incredible she looked.

“One of Australia’s very finest,” commented one Instagram user.

“You are so so stunning and terribly cute!” a second admirer chimed in.

“Very beautiful and gorgeous young lady gorgeous eyes,” a third follower wrote.

“Incredibly beautiful very sexy gorgeous woman,” a fourth fan echoed.

Hilde’s post consisted of three snapshots that captured her facing the camera. She was standing outside on a bridge overlooking a body of water. A rocky terrain was visible in the distance behind her.

Two of the pictures were similar in that they showed Hilde flashing a smile for the camera. They were cropped at the tops of her thighs, and she stood with one leg slightly forward, showing off her curvy hips. In one pic, she tilted her head to one side and flashed a smile for the lens. Another shot showed her with a sultry expression on her face as she posed.

One of the photos was a closeup of Hilde, showing her pretty face. It also gave her online audience a nice look at her chest in the shirt.

Earlier this month, Hilde shared an update that saw her rocking a halter top and a pair of jeans — a look which her fans seemed to love.