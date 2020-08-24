Kourtney Kardashian And Addison Rae Easterling Rock Tiny String Bikinis While Lounging By The Pool

Kourtney Kardashian and new pal Addison Rae Easterling enjoyed a relaxing day at the pool over the weekend, where they looked smoking hot in tiny string bikinis. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a few snaps from the beautiful summer day with her friend, much to the delight of her fans.

The ladies were set up at the edge of a luxurious pool in the double-pic update, which The Daily Mail noted was located in Palm Springs. Addison could be seen laying on the ground on top of a colorful towel. She appeared to be on a phone call, as she held her cell phone up to her ear in one hand while using the other to shade her eyes from the golden sun. Meanwhile, Kourtney stood over top of the TikTok star with a large camera in her hand, seemingly taking her own snaps of the 19-year-old as someone else proceeded to capture the scene.

The duo looked stunning as they sported bikinis that were nearly identical aside from being different colors. Kourtney rocked a glittery, teal version of the scanty two-piece that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. The swimwear included a halter-style top with a plunging neckline and triangle-shaped cups that exposed her ample cleavage. It also featured a pair of skimpy bottoms with thin, floss-style straps and dainty ring details along its waistband, which sat low on her hips to show off her flat midsection.

Addison slipped into the same outfit in a deep purple color, though styled it slightly different than her famous friend. She pulled the waistband of her shimmering bikini bottoms high up on her hips as she soaked up the sun, creating a design that highlighted her curvy hips and toned legs. She added a set of large stud earrings to accessories the revealing look, which peeked out from underneath her long, brunette locks.

The post garnered considerable attention from Kourtney’s 100 million followers, who seemed delighted at the latest look at her budding friendship with the social media star. The upload has amassed over 1.8 million likes within 10 hours of going live, as well as 5,600-plus comments gushing over the pair.

“I literally love you guys so much,” one person wrote.

FRIENDSHIP OF THE YEAR,” declared another fan.

“A duo we need forever,” a third follower quipped.

“Ok how can I be friends with both of you,” asked a fourth user.

This is not the first time that Kourtney and Addison have twinned with their ensembles. The mother-of-three recently shared another snap of the duo rocking matching silk tops, with Kourtney in a pink version while Addison opted for one in baby blue.