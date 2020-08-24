‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar Embraces Her Lake Hair While Wearing Black Tank Dress In New Instagram Snap

Counting On star Jana Duggar embraced her lake hair while wearing a black tank dress in a new Instagram snap. The reality television star and oldest daughter in the extended Duggar clan shared a photo where she enjoyed a day outdoors and shocked her 716,000 followers as she showed off her shoulders.

The reality television personality posted three pics in one upload to the social media site.

In the first image, Jana was seen in a profile shot as she enjoyed time on Beaver Lake, a man-made reservoir in the Ozark Mountains of northwest Arkansas.

Her right side was to the camera as she sat in a boat and looked out over the water. Her long, blond hair was tied up in a messy knot atop her head. Several tendrils spilled down over her face. Her left arm rested on the back of a plush, tan bench seat. Her legs were folded in front of her. In her right hand, she held what appeared to be a soft drink.

Jana wore a black tank dress in the pic, an outfit that appeared to have been dampened by water.

Next to Jana, there was an entry gate to the vessel.

The color of the lake was a dark grayish-blue. The shoreline, seen in the distance, featured sand that reached the water’s edge and several large homes.

In the caption of the share, Jana declared that she had a wonderful day and stated she was out until the sun went down. She claimed she needed the fresh air “more than ever.”

In the second and third images, Jana snapped a photo of two people on what appeared to be a small watercraft, headed toward the boat.

Fans of the reality television star couldn’t get over how lovely Jana looked.

“Short sleeves Jana, I like it,” remarked one fan.

“Beautiful pictures. Jana, you look so lovely and relaxed. And the area looks so peaceful. A good recipe for rest and relaxation,” said a second Instagram follower.

“Looks so peaceful and pretty!” said a third admirer.

“I don’t know what she’s talking about, her hair looks great. She is such a lovely person inside and out,” stated a fourth fan, referring to one of the hashtags — #lakehairdontcare.

Other followers questioned Jana using the word “we” in the caption, wondering who she spent her relaxing day outside with. Some speculated it was friends, others felt it was her brother John and his wife Abby who have a boat, while others were hopeful it was a potential suitor.