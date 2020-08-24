Ana Cheri Showcases Endless Curves In A Revealing, Tasseled Bodysuit

Ana Cheri has worked hard in the gym to perfect her incredible physique, so it’s no wonder she likes to show it off on social media. The model and fitness trainer did just that in a new Instagram post on Sunday that has since earned nothing but love from her millions of fans.

The 34-year-old sat in a black director’s chair in the tantalizing new addition to her feed. She appeared to be on the edge of the seat, resting one foot on the footrest and the other on the ground while placing both hands on the chair’s thin arms and staring at the camera in front of her with an alluring gaze. The room around her was unfurnished and had white walls free of any decore, ensuring that Ana was the focus of the shot. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to believe that fans would be concerned by anything else.

Ana sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her endless curves in a revealing black bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. The one-piece boasted an off-the-shoulder style with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had a daringly low neckline that fell far down her chest, leaving an ample amount of her voluptuous cleavage well within eyesight. She also added a rhinestone-encrusted bib necklace to the look that spilled down her bare decolletage, drawing even further attention to the busty display.

The bodysuit’s daringly high-cut design upped the ante of the racy display, as it covered up only what was necessary and left the model’s toned legs almost completely exposed. It had long, black tassels attached to both sides of its thin waistband that fell down either side of Ana’s hips, grazing her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. Her audience was also treated to a full look at Ana’s flat midsection and chiseled abs thanks to a large cutout that spanned from underneath her chest to her trim waist.

Fans went wild for the skin-baring upload, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to shower the star with praise.

“You look spectacular,” one person wrote.

“You are the most beautiful in the world! I love you,” gushed another fan.

“Omg this is fire,” a third follower remarked.

“Now I know where this heatwave is coming from,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up over 183,000 likes within just 15 hours of going live.