Maria Menounos Gushes Over Her Greek Heritage & Shows Off Garden Produce While Clad In Vibrant Green Shorts

Maria Menounos’ most recent Instagram share has her fans talking for more reasons than one. The television personality took to her page this past Sunday to rave over her garden while flaunting her fit figure.

The new post captured Maria posed outside on a sunny day. She was perched on a white wooden bench, and the area behind her was filled with green grass and tall trees. A stone path and water feature could also be seen in the middle of the yard. In the caption of the post, the social media star shared with fans that since she’s Greek, she gets high over her garden. Maria explained that she and the rest of her family fight over who has the best produce, and she made her case that she’s got the best garden.

Maria crossed her legs and looked into the distance as she sat next to a large wicker basket that was full of tomatoes, green peppers, and pears. In the caption, she revealed that she was gifting the basket to her cousin. The social media star looked all dressed up for her day out, opting for a casual yet sexy outfit that showed off her killer curves.

On her upper half, Maria sported a basic white top with a crew neckline. The garment had capped sleeves that fell midway down her bicep and showed off a glimpse of her tanned arms. The piece appeared to be cropped on the bottom, and a portion of the top was tucked into her shorts.

The lower half of Maria’s attire added a big pop of color to the photo. She sported vibrant green shorts with a yellow pattern decorated on the body. The garment was tight on her waist and tied in the front while the bottoms rode high on her sculpted thighs.

Maria completed her ensemble with a pair of trendy, gold sandals. She added a few additional accessories, including a pair of diamond-shaped earrings and a gold necklace to match. Maria tied her long, dark locks back in a high ponytail, and her hair tumbled over her shoulders and back.

The post has earned plenty of attention with over 10,000 likes and 140-plus comments from her adoring fans. Many Instagrammers raved over Maria’s killer body while countless others applauded the produce.

“You’re an amazing person! Continue to take care. God Bless You and your Parents!” one follower gushed alongside a trio of red hearts.

“Nice legs OMG,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Missing your live shows so much. While all the playback content is amazing, the intros give me PTSD from the early days of the pandemic. Just finished making a batch of tzatziki, btw,” one more fan chimed in.