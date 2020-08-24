Devon Windsor, Her Mom, And Sister Show Off Family Resemblance In Sizzling Swimsuit Photo

The blond beauties looked more like triplets in their bikinis and a one-piece.

It was a family affair for Devon Windsor over the weekend. The Victoria’s Secret Angel proved her model good looks are in her genetics as she posed in a bikini alongside her mom Lisa and sister Alexandra in a photo shared to Instagram on Sunday, August 23.

The trio showed off their jaw dropping resemblance and looked more like triplets as they flashed big smiles.

Devon stood in the middle in a textured light gold two-piece. It plunged low and featured a twist across the chest with thick straps on her shoulders. She matched with bottoms in the same material with a similar twist design below her navel.

The star had her hair down over her left shoulder with a chunky chain around her neck.

Alex was on Devon’s left and showed off her own tanned and toned figure in a black number. Her bikini consisted of a crop top and the same bottoms as her sister’s, but in a black textured material.

Alex rocked dark sunglasses on her head and matched her sibling with her light hair down. She accessorized with several gold necklaces.

Lisa stood on the other side of Devon in a structured black one-piece. She flaunted her flawless figure in the plunging number, which featured a cut-out notch in the center of the chest.

The mom of two revealed her natural beauty as she flashed a big smile and had her locks pulled up into a bun. She leaned in towards Devon and held up her the supermodel’s adorable dog, Winston.

The lingerie and swimwear model tagged her sister and mom’s accounts, as well as her own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim.

She said in the caption that she “got it” from her mama and confirmed all three looks were from her own brand. She said her and Alex’s looks would be restocked this week.

Fans in the comments section couldn’t get over how stunning the trio looked.

“Gorgeous family!” one person said with a heart eye and red heart emoji.

“Please adopt me into the fam,” another Instagram user joked.

A third called the Windsor ladies #familygoals.

“Beautiful family!! Amazing genetics,” a fourth wrote.

The upload has received more than 40,600 likes in 22 hours.

Devon has proudly showed off her bikini body on social media multiple times before. She recently wowed her 2.1 million Instagram followers last week with a series of stunning underwater shots as she snorkeled in the ocean with tropical fish.