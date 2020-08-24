Michie Peachie Flaunts Killer Physique & Perfect Booty For Glute Day Workout

Fitness model Michie Peachie took to popular social media platform Instagram on Sunday, August 23, to post a throwback workout in which she trained her glute muscles at the gym. She wore a skintight outfit that emphasized her sculpted physique as she worked out.

The model wore a blue sports bra with a strip of white along the rib cage and spaghetti straps securing the top across her chest. The top left much of Michie’s upper body exposed, drawing the eye to her sculpted arms, shoulders, and back muscles. The length of her chiseled abdomen was also left on display. On her lower half, Michie went with a pair of matching blue leggings with white stripes around each thigh. The leggings rose low on her hips, exposing even more skin, and contoured to the curves of her ample backside and legs.

Michie completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and wore her long, brunette waves loose and flowing down her shoulders and back throughout the routine.

The glutes workout took place at the gym prior to the coronavirus lockdowns, according to the caption on the post. Michie wrote that she’s been missing the gym lately and wanted to post an older leg day of hers from when she had access to the indoor training facility. She added that anyone who has access to their facility can benefit from the exercises while those in the same position as her can save the videos for when gyms open back up again.

Michie made use of a variety of equipment to complete the six-part circuit. Most moves required weight machines while one incorporated TRX equipment. The fitness trainer incorporated a booty band in some of the moves for added resistance. She instructed trainees to complete four sets of the circuit and 12 reps for each move.

The model began with a hip abductor machine, showing off her pert derriere as she pushed her legs out for each rep. She followed up with the same machine but added a resistance band around her waist. In the third clip, Michie placed her arms behind her on the seat and kept her hips elevated as she completed the abductions.

The fourth exercise was the glute kickback, which she followed with a move requiring the use of a cable machine. She completed the routine with TRX squats.

The video-set earned nearly 15,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first several hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.