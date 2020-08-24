Megan Thee Stallion Appears Makeup-Free While Fishing In A Black String Bikini

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram and shared a couple of new photos of herself that certainly haven’t gone unnoticed. The rapper is no stranger to making headlines. This time, it’s because she has her followers in awe of her most recent post.

The “Big Ole Freak” songstress stunned in a string black bikini top that helped display her decolletage and cleavage. Megan paired the ensemble with matching bottoms, which she tied up above her waistline. The star is known for her incredibly curvy body and made sure it got the attention it deserved. She opted for a Von Dutch cap that featured the brand’s name written across the front in their signature font. Megan styled her dark hair in one plait and looked to have gone completely makeup-free for the occasion. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum. However, she did put in stud earrings while rocking acrylic nails.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to two images within the one upload.

In the first shot, Megan was snapped outdoors in front of a lake from behind a black balcony with a fishing rod in her hand. she looked over her shoulder directly at the camera lens and gave fans an eyeful from the back.

In the next slide, the chart-topping artist caught a fish from the water and held it up from the rod. Megan was captured side-on with her tongue poking out and looked to be living her best life.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 2 million likes and over 19,000 likes, proving to be very popular with her 14.2 million followers.

“Meg got the world’s best female body,” one user wrote.

“Body of a Goddess, these girls could never,” another person shared.

“I love how beautiful you look with no makeup on,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“SHES LITERALLY A GODESS LIKE OML,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

The music star seems to be living the high life. Aside from working hard and achieving her second No. 1 single in the U.S., Megan looks to be having fun during her free time. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white crop top with long sleeves and tiny hot pants of the same color. Megan paired the look with a red, white, and black Kangol bucket hat and sported her dark curly shoulder-length locks down. She was photographed playing a game that appeared to be golf on a night out with friends while slaying with her fashion.