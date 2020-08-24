Yanet Garcia Flaunts Famous Backside In Sporty Leopard-Print Set On Instagram

Yanet Garcia thrilled her audience over the weekend when she shared a brand new update that showed her clad in a curve-hugging two-piece ensemble. The post was added to her feed on Sunday evening, and since then, Garcia’s 13.3 million-plus fans have shown it nothing but love.

The sizzling new shot captured the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” posed outside on a beautiful day. She was in the middle of a hike, and in the caption of the post, she provided a little fitness motivation. Garcia stood on top of a large log that was positioned in front of a walking path. The area was filled with tall trees and greenery, and a piece of the blue sky could be seen overhead.

Garcia turned her backside toward the camera and looked over her shoulder while she had one leg planted firmly on the log and the opposite foot was pointed on the piece of wood. She opted for a sexy workout ensemble that highlighted her fit figure in all the right ways. On her upper half, Garcia rocked a white tank top that draped over her body. The garment had large armholes that exposed a leopard-print top underneath. The outfit also showed off her fit arms in their entirety.

The bottom of her wardrobe was just as hot and allowed Garcia to showcase some of her most popular assets. The leopard-print bottoms rode high on her derriere and flaunted her perky backside — something her fans did not seem to mind. Her sculpted thighs and quads were also well on display.

Garcia completed her sporty-chic look with a pair of black sneakers with white soles. Even though she was hiking, the weather girl still wore her hair down. She styled her tresses with a deep side part, and her mane spilled messily over her shoulders and back.

Fans have not been shy about showing their appreciation for the skin-baring snap. Since the upload was added to her page a few hours ago, it’s accrued over 159,000 likes and 400-plus comments from her eager audience. Many Instagrammers applauded Garcia’s inspirational caption while a few more raved over her figure.

“Animal print pants out of control,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few smiley face emoji.

“Oh my gawwwwd. Wow hello gorgeous nice legs,” a second person complimented.

“Precious Lordly Lordly have mercy,” one more user said with the addition of a few red hearts.

“I have never seen a more beautiful creature in my life,” a fourth devotee raved.