Yaslen Clemente Sports Skintight Leggings That Flatter Her Ample Booty For Leg Day

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente took to the popular social media site on Sunday, August 23, to post a workout video-set in which she trained her legs at the gym.

For the training, Yaslen wore a black short-sleeve t-shirt that was made of a stretchy material and clung to her upper body. Along the upper back was an open design with crossing straps. The neckline of the shirt dipped low on her chest, showing off an eyeful of busty cleavage. Yaslen paired the top with high-waisted blue leggings that also clung to her figure, emphasizing the curves of her hips, backside, and legs. The blue faded into a black transparent material around the calves.

Yaslen completed the outfit with a pair of black sneakers. She accessorized with a thin gold necklace and wore her blond tresses pulled back into a low bun to keep her hair out of her face during her workout. A pair of white headphones sat on her head.

The leg routine took place at the Infamous Fitness Studio, according to the geotag on the post. Yaslen carried out a total of four exercises, each split into an individual video clip. She used weights, a barbell, a set of dumbbells, and a couple of benches for equipment.

Yaslen began the first video by showing off the back half of her body. She stood on two flat steps with a large plate weight in between and placed her hands on her waist. She then shook her hips back and forth, giving her followers an eyeful of her pert booty. The model bent to grip the flat weight and began pulling it up toward her waist, repeating the move.

In the second clip, Yaslen moved to a red-carpeted area where she placed a barbell at her feet. She bent and pulled the bar up, keeping her arms extended at her sides, and once standing, lowered herself back down to repeat the move. The third exercise was glute thrusts. Laying with her back propped against an incline bench, Yaslen bent her knees in front of her and placed a barbell across her upper thighs.

The final video showed the one-legged hip hip thrust. She placed one foot on a chair in front of her and let the other float above, then thrust her hips toward the ceiling with a dumbbell in her lap.

The fitness trainer’s latest post earned nearly 35,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first several hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.