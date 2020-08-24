Ava Sambora Shows Off Tanned Body In Low-Back Dress As She Holds A Bouquet: ‘I Like Flowers’

The daughter of Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora looked lovely in the Instagram pic.

Ava Sambora, the daughter of former Bon Jovi lead guitarist Richie Sambora and Dynasty actress Heather Locklear, showed off her tan shoulders and back in a low-cut dress in a new Instagram share. The lovely young woman stood outdoors in the image where she held a bouquet of flowers and shared her love for the garden staples in the caption of the post. She also tagged her pal Sarah Wermers to honor her birthday.

She seems to have inherited the best features of both parents, but Ava appears to resemble her mother even more so as she has grown older.

In a series of three separate uploads, Ava stood among nature as she held a bouquet of pink tulips. At their bottom, lots of green leaves highlighted the gorgeous blooms. Large trees dotted the area where Ava stood and a series of green hedges framed what appeared to be a backyard. A concrete walkway was seen at the bottom of the pic.

Ava wore her blond hair long and loose. It fell down between her shoulder blades and was tied into a very low ponytail.

Her skin appeared to be tan. Its golden hue stood out against a pretty summer dress. The peach-and-black-print garment featured a low-cut style. Its bottom ended at the small of the 22-year-old’s back. Thin straps held up the garment, which featured a sweetheart neckline for its front.

On her neck, Ava wore a gold chain-link necklace that featured a delicate pendant at its bottom. This fell in between the V-neckline of her dress.

She smiled brightly in all three photos. In the second and third snaps, a small star tattoo was seen on the skin of her right hand in the area between her thumb and first finger. Her father sports a similar tattoo in the same spot.

Fans of the young woman adored the sweet photo sequence.

“Wow, you’re stunning,” shared one Instagram user.

“Got it from your momma, you both share the same gorgeous, good looks,” said a second fan.

“Oh my gosh, you are way prettier than those flowers,” commented a third follower.

“You are the prettiest person I have ever seen,” stated a fourth admirer.

Ava graduated from Loyola Marymount University in May of this year. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and minored in Women’s and Gender Studies. She hopes to attend graduate school in a year, reported Entertainment Tonight. She featured several graduation photos in a prior Instagram upload, where she appeared to be very proud of her personal achievement.