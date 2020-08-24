Saffron Barker Stuns In Low-Cut Playsuit From Her Clothing Collection

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has a clothing range with fashion brand In The Style and has been showing off the new items from her next collection that drops tonight.

The 20-year-old wore in a playsuit that featured mid-length sleeves and what looked to be a floral pattern all over. The low-cut garment that displayed her decolletage and legs was paired with lace-up black wedge shoes that gave her some extra height. Barker accessorized with a gold necklace featuring a heart pendant, bracelets, and small hoop earrings. She styled her long wavy blond hair up in a ponytail and kept her nails short with a coat of red polish for the occasion.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers, treated followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Barker was snapped outdoors in front of a pool with both hands on her hips. She parted her legs and tilted her face to the right while gazing straight at the camera. Barker was surrounded by a dreamy clear blue sky and looked to have been photographed on a sunny day.

In the next slide, she was captured fairly side-on with both hands raised to her hair. Barker looked over to her right and gave fans an eyeful of her stunning side profile.

For her caption, she told followers that her new collection will be dropping tonight via the brand’s app.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 51,000 likes and over 330 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“U look so cute, I love you,” one user wrote.

“Saffron!!!!!! Your absolutely stunning and congratulations for your new drop so proud,” another person shared.

“Just when we couldn’t be any proud of you and then you go and outdone yourself. So so proud of you, ily angel,” remarked a third fan.

“So excited for this collection. I have nearly every single piece of your loungewear one!!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut pale pink garment taken from the same collection that fell above her upper thigh. Barker opted for a white lace bra and pale pink shorts to match the ensemble. She sported her long wavy locks up in a messy bun but the left the front to frame out her face.