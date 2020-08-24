Kendall Jenner And Hailey Baldwin Rock Skimpy Bikini Bottoms At The Beach

The supermodel besties showed off their fit bodies in skimpy two-pieces.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin (also known by her married name of Hailey Bieber) put their bikini bodies on show during a recent trip to the beach. In candid new photos, the supermodel friends were spotted having some fun on the sand in Malibu, California as they showed some skin in colorful ensembles.

The snaps can be seen via Just Jared and show the genetically blessed duo making the most of the summer. They looked out at the ocean, though the weather didn’t appear to be on their side as they both sported cover-ups tops.

Kendall kept things bright in a neon yellow bikini. The 24-year-old lingerie model proudly flaunted her seriously long legs in skimpy bottoms, but kept her upper half a little more covered in an oversized navy band top with completely open sides. Her matching swim top peeked through under her arms.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had her dark hair tied up and rocked small black shades. Kendall flashed a big smile and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings.

Hailey also put her long, tanned pins on show. She sported an equally skimpy pair of bottoms that were white at the front and black across the booty, where she flashed plenty of skin.

Hailey covered up with a flowing shirt that was tied at the midriff. The pattern featured crescent moon shapes in red diamonds and also had open cuffs.

The 23-year-old supermodel daughter of Stephen Baldwin and wife of Justin Bieber wore her hair up in a sleek bun. It was held together by a large yellow scrunchie that matched her bestie’s bikini. She accessorized with dangling gold earrings.

The longtime friends were snapped paddling in the shallow water, though neither appeared to take the full plunge. They chatted at the edge of the sea and then walked back along the sand together.

According to Just Jared, the coast is on the doorstep of the vacation home the Kardashian-Jenner clan have rented out for the summer, which they headed back to.

Shortly after their beach trip, Hailey appeared to be inspired by her bestie’s bright swimwear choice on social media.

Yesterday (August 23), she shared a sizzling shot of herself in a yellow two-piece to Instagram that looked pretty similar to the one Kim Kardashian’s younger sister wore for their recent beach day.

She rocked the two-piece with sneakers and had her hair down. Hailey posed on a staircase with her booty facing the camera.