Tarsha Whitmore Heats Up Instagram In A Plunging Black Monokini

Tarsha Whitmore exuded sultry beach-babe vibes in today’s Instagram share, putting her enviable curves on display in a plunging black monokini. The revealing number dipped extremely low in the front, showcasing a sizable portion of her toned midriff in addition to completely exposing her cleavage. The U-shaped neckline extended just below her belly button, leaving her navel piercing on show for her audience to admire. The swimsuit was cinched with a pair of thin strings crisscrossing under the chest line, further drawing the eye to her busty assets.

While the skimpy pool item spotlighted Tarsha’s perky chest, the model’s hips and thighs were also amply showcased. The daring neckline was matched by the insane high cut of the bottoms, making for an overall provocative look that left little to the imagination. The sides came up above her hip bones, accentuating her sculpted waist. Tarsha topped off the racy outfit with stylish shield sunglasses, which sported transparent dark lenses that allowed her eyes to be seen.

The 21-year-old posed on a chaise lounge chair for the steamy shot. She was sitting with one knee slightly raised, leaning on her hands as she seemingly pulled back her shoulders to push her bosom into focus. The seated pose highlighted her curvaceous lower body, while also emphasizing her trim midsection.

According to the geotag, the photo was taken in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Tarsha appeared to be out on a patio, one decorated with light-gray mosaic and white furniture. The light-toned décor made her racy attire stand out, maintaining the focus on her dangerous curves. A thicket of lush vegetation stretched in the background, lending a tropical vibe to the shot.

Tarsha was looking to the side and into the distance. Her dreamy gaze added to her allure, as did her seductively parted lips. The stunner wore her hair down in the snap, brushing her locks behind her shoulders to show off the strappy design of her monokini. The black bathing suit complemented her deep tan, calling attention to her all-over glow. Her golden tresses were nearly the same color as her bronzed skin, making her racy swimsuit pop out even more.

The sizzling post racked up more than 16,500 likes in the first two hours of being online, proving to be very popular among her eager fans. Followers also left 150 messages under her photo, gushing over her hotness in the comments.

“Absolute babe,” wrote one person, adding a collision emoji for emphasis.

“Babe holy wow! I wanna look like you ughh so stunning,” chimed in another Instagrammer.

“So fire,” read a third message, trailed by an evocative emoji.

“Far out she just keeps on killing it,” penned a fourth fan.

Just yesterday, Tarsha sent followers into a frenzy with her killer figure while posing poolside in a skimpy tie-dye bikini. That upload has been likes over 21,000 times since it was shared.