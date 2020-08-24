Sharna Burgess & Jenna Johnson Show Off Tight Abs In ‘DWTS’ Throwback Video With James Hinchcliffe

Sharna shared the post in honor of the Indy 500 driver's race day.

Sharna Burgess showed off her tight abs in a two-piece sparkling blue ensemble via a Dancing with the Stars throwback video alongside former celebrity partner, professional race car driver James Hinchcliffe. She shared the post in honor of his Indy 500 competition on August 23. In the caption of the share, Sharna said she would be watching her “brother from another mother” race and cheering him on from her home.

The dance was a performance that was featured on the reality competition dance series as part of Season 23. Dancing alongside Sharna was then troupe-member Jenna Johnson.

In the clip, James was seen as he prepared for a race. He put on headphones and listened to a song that reportedly helped inspire him to get behind the wheel, “Gimme Some Lovin'” by The Spencer Davis Group. The difficult dance required James to keep time to the music, lead two partners, and ensure the trio performed completely in sync with one another and the music.

Both Sharna and Jenna wore sassy outfits that showed off their incredibly fit bodies.

The tops of the costumes featured blue and gold-toned satin material. They had a bathing suit styled top, which had long, tight sleeves. The garment was cut just underneath the breast line. A choker made in the same material as the costume encircled Sharna and Jenna’s necks.

The women’s abs were exposed to just above their belly buttons. Their full-cut shorts displayed the same tones as the top. Each wore thigh-high boots: one gold, and one blue.

James wore a black ensemble that included pants and a tank top. He paired that with a leather jacket that featured gold trim on the elbows.

The fun semi-finals performance showed off how far James had progressed since his debut on the show. The couple would go on to achieve a perfect total score of 30 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman for the performance.

Fans appeared to be caught up in the excitement of both viewing the throwback clip and Sharna’s return to the ballroom floor. She was not asked to return to the series in 2019 after winning Season 27 in 2018 alongside Bobby Bones.

“You two 100% deserved to win!” commented one viewer of the couple’s performances that season.

“He was the best partner you’ve ever had! Go James!” stated a second fan.

“One of my favorites!” remarked a third Instagram user.

“That’s one of my favorite dances of yours Sharna!! Can’t wait to see you back on DWTS. It wasn’t the same last year without you,” said a fourth fan.