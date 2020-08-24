‘Big Brother’ Fans Blast Tyler Crispen For ‘Ruining’ All-Stars Season By Taking Out Legendary Players

Superfans of the CBS reality show fear the only real 'All-Stars' will get sent home early.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the most recent episode of Big Brother: All-Stars.

Big Brother superfans were fuming as Tyler Crispen threatened to dethrone two of the most legendary players in the history of the show.

During his Head of Household’s nomination ceremony, Tyler nominated fan favorites Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha for the chopping block – a logical move considering they were on to his alliance and didn’t keep quiet about it.

But longtime viewers of the CBS reality show were not happy with the new HOH’s decision to take out a major all-star so early in the game.

In the comments section to a GIF of Tyler on the official Big Brother Instagram page, which can be seen here, fans threatened to quit watching the show if he doesn’t find a way to save Janelle or Kaysar, who played together twice before in the CBS summertime house.

“I’m pissed at him. Way to ruin all-stars,” one commenter wrote of Tyler’s nominees.

“SAVE JANELLE or I will be leaving with her,” another wrote.

“Here comes ANOTHER ‘Level 6’ takeover the rest of the season. Tuning out CBS,” a third fan added.

Other fans said they didn’t blame Tyler for using his HOH reign to take one of the biggest threats out of the game.

When one commenter wrote that Janelle should be saved because she’s one of the only real all-stars in the house, others defended Tyler by saying that’s why he has to get a player like her out – because she’s an actual threat.

“Tyler made a good move for his game and people are mad,” another fan noted.

CBS

Some viewers suggested that past winners Ian Terry and Nicole Franzel should be sent home since they both already won the $500,000 grand prize before. But neither Ian or Nicole are currently a threat to this week’s HOH, so that wouldn’t make sense for his strategy.

It’s not a huge surprise that Tyler made such a bold move so early in the season. After landing as runner-up on BB20 two summers ago, the former lifeguard has vowed to win the all-star season so he can help his girlfriend Angela Rummans open a plant-based restaurant.

Still, Tyler may be forced to change one of his nominees depending on how the Power of Veto competition turns out. If the POV winner opts to take one of the all-star nominees off the block, Tyler will have to get more blood on his hands by naming a replacement nominee.