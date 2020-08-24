La La Anthony Lies Back In A Tiny Gold String Bikini In Sizzling Pool Photo

The 'Think Like a Man' star got soaking wet in her barely there swimwear.

La La Anthony put her flawless body on show in a sizzling new bikini photo posted to Instagram on Sunday, August 23. The actress and TV personality got soaking wet and showed serious skin as she relaxed in a swimming pool in a barely there gold two-piece.

La La laid back on a white sun lounger that dipped in the center so her back and hips were in the water. The 39-year-old Power star looked years younger than her age as she slightly bent both of her tanned legs, which glistened in the sunlight, and pointed her toes. She placed both hands on her head with her long hair down.

Her glamorous gold bikini appeared to be a metallic faux-snakeskin print. It featured tiny bottoms with two strings that tied into bows on both hips with the ends floating in the water. The bottoms sat low while the ties were pulled up in line with her navel.

The plunging top featured two small pieces of material in the same print. In had the same strings around her neck and just below her chest and perfectly framed her toned middle.

She accessorized with a gold bracelet on her right wrist.

La La tagged the swim brand Hampton House Swim. She recently rocked a plunging one-piece from the brand and encouraged her followers to do more to support Black-owned business.

The photo was shot from up high to give the mom of one’s 10.7 million followers a bird’s-eye view of her fit body.

The comments section was full of praise from fans and famous faces.

Halle Berry wrote “DEAR GOD” with three fire emoji, a heart and a screwed up face.

Khloe Kardashian posted a number of drooling faces, while “The Boy Is Mine” singer Monica commented with six fire emoji.

“At this point, just be a swimsuit model,” a fan said with several heart eye emoji.

The upload has received more than 168,000 likes and 1,200 comments in 15 hours.

La La previously showed off her fit body in her swimwear in another photo shared to Instagram last week.

That time, she slipped into a skimpy purple and white tie-dye one-piece that plunged very low at the chest and showed off her bare legs and thighs. The La La’s Full Court Life star accessorized with a seriously tiny bag and captioned the upload with lyrics from the Drake and Chris Brown song “No Guidance”. She wrote, “This ain’t like you…this that new you.”