Val Chmerkovskiy Thrills Fans With Late Birthday Post Honoring Former ‘DWTS’ Celeb Partner Rumer Willis

Val Chmerkovskiy thrilled fans with a belated birthday post in honor of former Dancing with the Stars celebrity partner Rumer Willis, with whom he was paired for Season 20 of the competition series. The couple would go on to win the mirrorball trophy, scoring Val his first accolade during his tenure as a professional dancer on the ABC competition show.
He added a photo to the post, taken during a network promotional shoot for the season, where the couple performed a physically challenging stance for the camera. In the caption of the sassy share, taken in 2015, Val shared his wishes for Rumer, who turned 32 on August 16.
Rumer’s right leg was extended almost straight to her right. Her left knee was extended to almost 90 degrees and her weight rested on the ball of her foot.
In the pic, Rumer wore dark hair cut into a short and sleek bob. She rocked a short, white, fringed dress that had a high neck trimmed with rhinestones. An illusion top blended into a sweetheart neckline covered in sparkles. Her sleeves were sheer and dotted with silver stones. The bottom of her skirt had a long fringe attached to it. On her feet, Rumer wore bronze-colored dance shoes.
I’m a week late but better late than .. you know how it goes. Happy Birthday to Rumer Willis aka champ aka Willis aka don’t play with me aka don’t let the soft voice fool you . Multi-layered incredibly generous human who’s talents and work ethic I got to enjoy first hand for 3 months on Season 20 of @dancingabc .. We won that season and it was my first win at the time and it was a moment of personal validation for me and my tenure on the show till that point. But now years later I have an even greater appreciation for this team and what we were able to achieve together. I’m proud of you and everything you’ve accomplished since, the growth you’ve experienced, and the woman of example you have become for so many. Love to you and your beautiful family always and forever. Team ValenRue ???????????? . . Also this promoshoot tho. Makes my left adductor hurt just looking at it. ???? . . Also we made your pops cry the first time he saw you dance. My all time favorite moment. No one makes Bruce cry. . . And lastly, that haircut you came on the show with is still my favorite ever ???????? happy birthday champ!
Val mirrored her pose exactly. He was a striking contrast to the lovely young woman in a head-to-toe black outfit. A long-sleeved shirt was left open to expose his chest, its sleeves rolled up to elbow-length. His pants matched the shirt. Shiny dance shoes with a Cuban heel finished his overall look.
He used several sweet endearments for his pal in honor of her special day. These included calling her a “multi-layered incredibly generous human.” He also appreciated her hard work ethic as she trained for four months as a dancer and applauded her for becoming a “woman of example.”
Fans of the dance competition series loved the photo, sentiments, and flashback as the show heads into its 29th season. Many stated in the comments section that the duo was one of their favorite pairings ever on the series.
“Wow. What a lovely tribute to her… clearly much respect all-around within the whole situation… nice to read,” wrote one follower.
“VALLLLL this is making me wanna cry. I LOVED this team, ForeverAndAlways TeamValenrue, I miss you guys dancing SO SO MUCH, oh the best memories from the best shows,” stated a third Instagram user.
“I still watch your freestyle with Rumer, especially when I’m having a challenging day. That pairing was one of my all-time faves and one that you stole the viewer’s hearts!” commented a fourth DWTS viewer.