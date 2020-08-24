Saweetie Looks Sensational In Dolce & Gabbana Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself in a glamorous ensemble. The rapper is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and looked nothing short of incredible for her most recent upload.

The “Tap In” hitmaker stunned in a floor-length Dolce & Gabbana dress that featured a multicolored pattern all over and a thigh-high slit. The one-shouldered garment displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with a jeweled necklace. Saweetie completed the look with eye-catching heels that were decorated with a bird at the back and a zebra at the front. As seen in a separate Instagram post, which you can view here, she showed off the detailing of the shoe in a video clip.

Saweetie styled her wavy dark hair down and opted for a bracelet and a ring. She kept her nails short and decorated them with white polish.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to six images within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie was snapped from a higher angle on a chair. She leaned back and spread her arms out beside her. Saweetie crossed her legs over and looked up at the camera lens while holding onto a rose in her right hand.

In the third frame, she raised her left leg and placed it over the arm of the chair. Saweetie rested her elbow on her knee and looked down.

In the final two slides, the music star spread her legs forward and leaned toward the right. Saweetie gave fans an eyeful of her legs from the side while tilting her head.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 485,000 likes and over 3,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.1 million followers.

“You’re so beautiful!” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow. So beautiful that no one can stop you from shining,” another person shared.

“Couldn’t have picked a better look with them shoes,” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“When every pic came out fire and you gotta post them all,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a skimpy denim bra with matching shorts when posing with her boyfriend Quavo on a motorcycle. Saweetie paired the outfit with long sleeves that weren’t connected to any of her attire and thigh-high boots of the same material. She sported very long acrylic nails with blue polish and rocked fiery-red hair.