Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Go Matching For A Very Country Date Night

But there's one thing Carrie would change.

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher showed off their country sides in a new date night selfie. Carrie shared a snap of herself and her man on Instagram over the weekend as they enjoyed a night out in their flannel and denim best.

After 10 years of marriage, the couple proved they’re still as in sync as ever in the Sunday, August 23 upload, which can be seen via the “Jesus, Take The Wheel” singer’s Instagram story here for a few more hours.

The duo sat in a bright blue pickup truck to show off their his and hers looks.

Carrie rocked a white and pink flannel shirt. Her long, blond hair was down and wavy and cascaded down over both shoulders, but was pushed behind her ear to show off her glamorous stud earrings. On her head, the mom of two sported a light cowboy hat with a black rim and a black, turquoise, and silver beaded band around the head.

She let out a coy smile with her glossy pink lips together and took the selfie with her right hand.

Mike matched his wife and the truck in his own casual country look. The Canadian retired hockey star went for double denim in a light button down shirt with deep blue jeans. He also sported a cowboy hat in dark green which he paired with sunglasses with reflective blue lenses.

Mike even adopted the same smile as the multiple Grammy winner. He put his lips together to show off a small grin with his hand seemingly on the steering wheel.

But while the parents to 1-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Isaiah looked super cute in their co-ordinated country outfits, Carrie admitted in the caption that there’s one thing she’d change. She told her 9.8 million followers via a hashtag that she was in need of a new cowboy hat, writing #INeedANewHat.

Carrie and her husband have let fans in on their life a home multiple times recently.

It was one day earlier that the former Nashville Predators captain had fans in hysterics when he shared two videos of his wife laughing so hard at something on her phone she was unable to speak.

The star posted the hilarious clips to his own Instagram Story. He admitted he had no idea what had tickled his wife as she put her hand over her eyes and snorted multiple times while sitting on the sofa alongside their dog, Ace.