‘DWTS’ Pros Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater & More Pose In Sparkly Blue Dresses As They Begin Filming For Season 29

The female 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancers shared photos and videos of their matching dresses as production started for Season 29.

Dancing with the Stars pro dancers Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, and the rest of the female pros gave fans a sneak peek at one of their looks for the upcoming season of the celebrity ballroom competition.

In separate posts to their Instagram pages, the DWTS pros showed off bright blue dance dresses after filming something for the ABC show.

On her social media page, Emma shared a photo of herself lounging on a chair in her a sparkly fringed dress and sandals after shooting opening footage for the new season.

In the caption to the pic, the Season 23 mirrorball champion revealed that she filmed some “stuff” for DWTS and added that she’s “excited” and “grateful” to be dancing again. She also asked fans who they’d like to see as her celebrity partner, and the guesses included everyone from actor Tony Danza to fired show host Tom Bergeron.

On her own social media page, Jenna also posted two photos that showed her wearing a blinged-out dress in the same color as Emma’s. Jenna’s dress featured big rhinestones and cut-out sides with extra fringe in front. Jenna’s hair was worn in loose waves as she posed in full makeup at home for the pics, which can be seen below.

The veteran dancers’ photos weren’t the only proof that DWTS production is finally in full swing.

In addition to Emma and Jenna’s sneak peek, newly crowned full-time pro Britt Stewart shared a photo of a similar sparkly blue look to Instagram, in a post seen here. Britt captioned a snap of her in the bright minidress by revealing that she is shooting some “fun things” for Dancing with the Stars.

Newcomer Daniella Karagach Pashkova posted a pic of herself vacuuming while sporting a glitzy mini, seen here, as she awaited her first meeting with her mystery celebrity partner.

And on her Instagram story, veteran dancer Cheryl Burke posted a video of her getting glammed up while wearing an outfit in that same bright color. Cheryl joked that it was “casual Sunday” and that she has been wearing rhinestones every day during quarantine. The popular dancer also revealed that she will be going from “the ballroom to the living room” as filming takes place with strict COVID-19 protocols.

Returning pro Sharna Burgess also shared a clip on her Story as she revealed that it was “a little intimidating” to put on her glittery blue number for the first time in two years.