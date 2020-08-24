Abby Dowse Goes Braless In A Sexy Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots

On Sunday, Australian Instagram model Abby Dowse tantalized followers with a sultry bedroom shot, showing off her killer figure as she posed on the floor. The 30-year-old looked smoking-hot in a skimpy yellow bodysuit — an insanely high-cut number that completely bared her hips, displaying her sexy tan lines. Abby kicked things up a notch by opting to go braless under the form-fitting garment, which clung to her perky bosom. She completed the spicy look with black leather boots that reached her thighs, putting on a seductive display for the camera.

The blond bombshell was on her knees with her legs wide spread. Her hip was cocked and her feet were stretched to the side, in a way that allowed the clunky high heel of her boot to fit perfectly within her thigh gap. She leaned one elbow on the bed, raising her hand with an elegant gesture that showcased her chic white manicure. Her other arm rested on her hip and thigh, tracing the contour of her chiseled body.

The bodysuit emphasized Abby’s taut waist and flat stomach, exposing much of her sculpted midriff. The sides came up extremely high on her hips, reaching just below her ribs. The daring one-piece was adorned with a pair of dramatically long side strings, which tied with coquettish bows draping down her curves. The words “Baby Girl” leaped out on the front of the outfit, written in bold black font encased within a set of flames.

While the look was not cleavage-flaunting, the cheeky print ensured that all eyes were glued to Abby’s chest. A layered gold necklace was nestled within the jewel neckline, sparkling over her collar bone and further drawing the eye to her busty assets. Her list of accessories also included a dainty bracelet on each wrist. She appeared to be wearing large hoop earrings, although her luscious tresses nearly completely covered the shiny jewelry.

Abby styled her golden locks with a mid-part, letting her hair frame her face as it tumbled over her shoulder in messy waves. She turned turned her gaze to the side and parted her lips in a provocative way, sending many pulses racing among her devoted Instagram fans.

Admirers were all over the steamy look, clicking the like button on the photo nearly 21,950 times. Followers also left a little shy of 460 messages under her post, complimenting Abby’s fierce figure and the flattering color of her attire. Fellow models flocked to the comments section as well, praising the Aussie beauty.

“Baby girl,” wrote Nina Serebrova, in a nod to the print on Abby’s outfit. The Russian smokeshow added a drooling-face emoji for emphasis.

“So cute,” chimed in Geordie Shore star Chrysten Zenoni.

Laura Amy expressed her love for the revealing one-piece with a heart-eyes and heart emoji. Kim Hartnett commented three fire emoji.

“Wow you look gorgeous hun,” penned one of Abby’s less famous followers.

“Absolutely stunning [You] Never fail to amaze me,” said another Instagrammer.

In her caption, Abby tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of the bodysuit. The model followed up with another photo this morning, which was closely cropped to her hourglass frame. This time around, she posed with both hands on her thighs, reeling in more than 12,700 likes in the first three hours of posting. Check out the hot pic here.