Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Crop Top & Hot Pants For Latest Instagram Upload

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram and shared a couple of new photos of herself. The rapper is known for rocking different looks and didn’t disappoint in her most recent post, which you can view here.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker stunned in a white crop top that featured long sleeves. The garment looked to have a zip going up the middle and displayed her decolletage and stomach. Megan paired the ensemble with tiny hot pants of the same color that fell way above her upper thigh. She completed the outfit with a red, white, and black Kangol bucket hair that had the brand’s signature kangaroo logo printed on the front. Megan opted for long acrylic nails and styled her shoulder-length dark curly hair down. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore large hoop earrings.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to five images within the one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped side-on with a black Chanel leather bag resting on her shoulder. Megan looked over her shoulder and flashed a smile directly at the camera lens.

In the third frame, she was captured in the back of a vehicle. Megan held up a peace sign with her right hand and puckered up her lips while gazing over to the left with a cheeky expression.

In the fourth frame, the chart-topping star appeared to be playing a game of golf with a golf putter in her hand. She leaned forward and looked very focused on trying to hit the ball.

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

“Throwin up the deuce and givin n*ggas dab,” Megan captioned her post.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 900,000 likes and over 9,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 14.2 million followers.

“You should rock your natural hair more often, you look so pretty baby,” one user wrote.

“Definition of pretty and paid,” another person shared.

“THAT HAT AND HAIR LOOKS SO GOOD ON YOU BAE,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“You’re so beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Megan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she slayed in a low-cut crop top that was tied up at the front and had an all-over currency print. Megan paired the look with a high-waisted white miniskirt and wore her shoulder-length turquoise hair down. She rocked a number of accessories that included a jeweled watch, a broach, small stud earrings, rings, and a large chain that was decorated with an iced-out pendant that said “hot girl.”