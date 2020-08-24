‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Bruno Tonioli Says He Feels ‘Liberated’ With Grey Hair Amid Return To Ballroom

The Italian judge will debut his lighter locks as the ABC dancing show gets a major makeover.

Bruno Tonioli will have a new look when he returns to Dancing with the Stars. The longtime judge on the celebrity TV ballroom competition has said goodbye to the dark hair dye after decades and has embraced his natural roots, and now he is explaining why.

In a new interview, Bruno admitted that the coronavirus pandemic has given him the chance to “reinvent” himself and make an all-natural change to his usual jet black hair.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for years as I’m completely silver and dying it is so much hassle,” he told The Sun.

The Dancing With the Stars veteran explained that during the pandemic he was unable to go to the hairdresser to get his locks dyed, so he grew out the roots and looked so “demented” that he shaved it all off—which looked even worse.

“But now it’s a little bit longer it looks nice and I’m keeping the grey. I feel liberated and I’ve had a lot of compliments.”

Bruno also compared himself to a dashing A-lister known for his grey hair.

“Myself and George Clooney are now practically twins,” Bruno joked.

The Italian judge has been photographed with his lighter locks while out and about in Los Angeles over the past few months, but he will make his TV debut as a grey-haired man when Season 29 of DWTS premieres in September.

Eric McCandless / ABC

In the new interview, Bruno also explained that when he returns to the ballroom he will do his own makeup as part of the new COVID-19 protocols. The veteran judge added that the makeup will only take him about 10 minutes to do because he no longer has to worry about covering grey patches. In addition, all of his outfits have been pre-planned and laid out for him to keep the number of crew members on the set down.

Bruno confirmed that there will be “barely anyone” in the studio, and there won’t be a live audience to check out his dramatic transformation into a silver fox in person as he sits alongside fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman.

Bruno’s hair color won’t be the only change in the ballroom when Dancing with the Stars returns. The entire ABC competition will get a makeover for Season 29. The revamp will include new host Tyra Banks, who has already promised that she will be taking things “so next level.” Two new pro dancers have also been signed to the glitzy show.