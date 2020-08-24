Madison Reed Slays In A Ribbed Teal Swimsuit With A Revealing Cut

Madison posed in front of a pool in Miami.

Madison Grace Reed revealed that it was hot and humid in Miami when she posed for a set of steamy poolside photos that brought the heat to her Instagram page. The social media influencer thrilled her 670,000 followers by showing off a lot of skin in a skimpy swimsuit.

Madison, 24, wore a teal one-piece bathing suit. It was constructed out of ribbed fabric that fit her slender frame like a glove. The garment had daringly high-cut leg openings that rose all the way up to the middle of her ribs. The design made her athletic legs look much longer than they already are. It also left a lot of her smooth, sun-kissed skin exposed.

The bathing suit included a string tie detail around the waist, which Madison wore a few inches below the smallest part of her tiny waistline. This helped to highlight the curve of her hips. Thin spaghetti straps curved over her toned shoulders, and a scooped neckline showcased her perky chest and flawless decolletage.

Madison kept her accessories understated. They included a gold medallion necklace and a pair of small dangle earrings. She added another pop of color to her vibrant look by rocking bright pink nail polish. Her highlighted blond hair was parted down the center, and she wore it sleek and straight.

Madison posed in front of a large round pool. A number of luxury high-rise buildings were visible in the distance. The model’s geotag indicated her photo was taken at the Nobu Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

In her first photo, Madison popped one leg out and slightly tilted her head as she gave the camera a warm, sweet smile.

For her second shot, Madison turned to the side to show off her flat stomach. This view also revealed that the back of her bathing suit was mostly open. Her shoulder straps were connected to a single thin strap. The seat had a cheeky cut that showcased the model’s pert derriere.

She popped her right knee forward and teasingly grasped a lock of hair between the thumb and forefinger of her left hand. She tilted her head back and gazed at the camera over her shoulder, flashing her dazzling pearly whites at her photographer as her picture was taken.

Madison’s older-half sister, Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice, showed her some love in the comments section of her post by responding to her pic with three black heart emoji.

“Dear maddy, you’re hotter than miami and the light that you radiate rains down upon us,” read another response to her photo.

“Wow she looks like a gorgeous goddess,” a second admirer gushed.

“Your smile is pure magic!” read a third message.

