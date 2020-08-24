‘Big Brother 21’ Evictee Nicole Anthony Reveals The Vote That Hurt The Most

Nicole Anthony was the second casualty of Big Brother Season 22. She had quite the opposite experience than her time on BB21, where she made it to the final three and won America’s Favorite Houseguest and $25,000. Nicole just couldn’t find herself on the right side of the votes this time around and lost 10-2 against former roommate David Alexander.

After catching up with Entertainment Weekly after her eviction, Nicole revealed one of the votes against her in the house hurt more than all the others. She revealed she had made a final three deal with Kevin Campbell and Da’Vonne Rogers and she thought the trio would be working together until the end. After speaking one-on-one with Da’Vonne, Nicole learned that she would not be getting her alliance members vote. Da’Vonne admitted she couldn’t vote against David because he was Black, and she had been fighting so hard to make sure herself, Bayleigh Dayton, or David makes it to the end.

Big Brother has always had an issue with POC making it far in the game, as it’s also rare for a minority in the house to make it to the jury, let alone win the game. Nicole told Da’Vonne that she understood why she felt this way, but it hurt her because of their alliance.

Nicole said she was planning on sticking with her trio til the very end, and not waver.

“And I meant it. And I really thought they meant it. So to hear somebody in your final three that you just created, it’s only week two — to hear somebody say to you, “Hey, I’m not going to give you my vote.” And you’re thinking, “Oh my gosh, like, you’re my final three! I’m taking you to the end if I can!” So it was very frustrating. And I did kind of feel let down in that moment,” she said.

If Da’Vonne was always going to choose David over someone in her alliance, what was the point of making it to begin with Nicole wondered?

Strategically speaking, game-wise speaking, I was very hurt.

Despite Da’Vonne not voting to keep Nicole, she did get a second vote from Enzo Palumbo which threw the audience for a loop. She felt close to Enzo at certain points in the game but distanced herself bc she thought he was too close to Cody Calafiore. When she heard he threw her a vote, she felt better about their relationship and put her mind at ease knowing her East Coast buddy really was with her.