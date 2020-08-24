Jennifer Lopez Glows In The Sunset While Relaxing On Her Balcony, Teases New Beauty Line

Jennifer Lopez dazzled her 129.9 million Instagram followers on Sunday night with a series of new selfies. The stunning singer snapped a few pics while enjoying a vibrant summer sunset outdoors.

She sported a flowy, floral-print maxi dress in shades of pink and yellow. Perched in a wicker chair on her balcony, Jennifer observed the sun setting behind a row of what appeared to be evergreen trees. In her caption, the fashion designer seemed to tease something new coming with her beauty line, hashtagging the update with “#JLoBeauty.”

Aside from her gorgeous ankle-length gown, Jennifer’s ensemble did not entail much else beyond gold hoop earrings and a gold necklace with a pendant. She slicked her hair back into a sleek chignon.

In the first pic, Jennifer pursed her lips slightly while looking at the lens, she appeared to take the selfie by holding her camera above her and angling it down. A green plant with tiny white flowers was visible behind her, tucked into the corner of the balcony area. The second upload was similar to the first, except the “Dinero” singer delivered a sweet close-lipped smile and changed the positioning of her camera.

By moving it a little, she gave her fans a different view of the sitting area, showing a matching glass-covered table behind her with a small colorful flower centerpiece and a glittering drink thermos on top. It also looked like someone else was sitting outside with her, as their leg was visible beneath the table. A few fans noticed that it looked like she might have edited the image because the background was partially distorted.

For her final snap, Jennifer sat in her chair with her bare feet propped up on a set of shelves. She faced away from the camera as she looked out at the horizon.

Jennifer’s massive fan base wasted no time in double-tapping her new Instagram post. In less than two hours of going live, it racked up almost 300,000 likes and over 3,000 comments.

Several people gushed that she was “glowing,” and added that they were excited for whatever was “coming soon,” per her caption.

Aside from her regular followers, celebs like Kris Jenner and Danielle Priano also interacted with her update.

“Beautiful sunset and lovely photo! So summery and fresh,” observed one fan.

“Finally getting that skincare line? I’m ready to have that jlo glow,” wondered another, alongside a nail polish emoji.

“Just glowing like a star in the sky I see,” gushed a third admirer.