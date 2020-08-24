‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Demi Burnett Sizzles In A Tiny Polka-Dot Bikini

Demi snapped a selfie in a bathroom.

Demi Burnett looked like she was ready for some fun in the sun when she modeled a playful bikini. On Sunday, the Bachelor in Paradise star took to Instagram to share a tantalizing photo of her enviable beach body with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. She also had a message for the haters who just can’t seem to get her out of their heads.

Demi, 25, wore a white two-piece that featured a yellow polka-dot print. Her longline top had molded underwire cups and a deep V-neck that showed off her ample cleavage to its fullest advantage. The garment boasted a wide under-bust band and a small peekaboo cutout in the center between the band and the singular, unbroken strip of underwire.

Her matching bottoms boasted an attention-grabbing strappy design with a low-cut front. More than half a dozen strings stretched around her narrow hips on each side. They were attached to the garment’s tiny front panel. The small piece of fabric came to a point at the top, and it was located well below Demi’s navel. Her bathing suit showcased her trim waistline and taut tummy, as well as her slender hips. She completed her look with a small silver bellybutton ring.

Demi wore her flowing blond hair styled in soft waves that cascaded down over her left shoulder. A deep side part caused her thick tresses to cover up her left eye, giving her a sultry look with a touch of old Hollywood glamour. She completed her hot summer look with vivid yellow and orange polish on her manicured fingernails.

The reality show star pursed her lips in a seductive pout as she snapped a mirror selfie inside a bathroom. She stood in front a sink and held her left hand up with her fingers curled.

In the caption of her post, Demi suggested that everyone who can’t stop thinking about her in a negative way owes her a hundred dollar bill. It took just half an hour for her photo to amass over 31,000 likes and 200 comments.

“A foursome with her and Demi Lovato and Bella Thorne wouldn’t suck!” read one response to her post.

“Well I can’t say you aren’t ambitious,” read Demi’s cheeky reply.

“What perfection looks like,” gushed another admirer.

“Oh my god love the suit where is that from,” a third fan wrote.

To let her fans know where she got her teeny-weeny yellow polka-dot bikini, Demi tagged the luxury swimwear brand Luli Fama.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi split from musician Slater Davis back in June. She recently got a bit flirty with fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Mike Johnson on Twitter, reminding him that he knew that she was into him when they appeared on the show.