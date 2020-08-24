‘General Hospital’ Alum Rebecca Budig Shares Sweet Instagram Snap With Her Daughter

Rebecca Budig enjoys cuddles with her daughter.

Rebecca Budig hasn’t been on General Hospital for months now, but fans can catch her on social media to keep updated. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to post a sweet photo of herself and her 5-year-old daughter Charlotte, as they shared a sweet moment together on a warm summer day.

It’s pretty rare when Budig posts any pics of her daughter but when she does, it’s always a treat. This particular shot was snapped by a professional photographer, as was tagged in the post. The photographer appeared to have taken the photo from above looking down on the mother-daughter-duo. They were lying down on a large blue inflatable that resembled a flower as it floated in the water. Budig was cuddled up to Charlotte, while also giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek.

The little girl’s face was hidden, but she wore a cute animal-print swimsuit. One of her arms was planted back across the float and she held onto a pair of goggles in her hand. Charlotte’s hair was wet, so she may have just gotten out of the water to relax with her mom.

Budig sported a skimpy black bikini that showed off her petite figure. She had her hair pulled back into a short ponytail and she wore a white fabric headband that was tied into a knot in the front.

The General Hospital alum had one of her slender legs wrapped around her little girl, while the other leg was extended and partially hanging over the water. She had a contented look on her face as she snuggled with Charlotte.

Budig has not been seen in the role of Hayden Barnes on the ABC soap for a while. She left Port Charles to keep her daughter Violet safe, as she thought she would be in danger if she stuck around. Violet is now being raised by her dad Finn. He is about to marry Anna Devane, but General Hospital fans are hoping that Hayden will be back just in time for the nuptials.

There hasn’t been any confirmation yet on whether Budig will resume her popular role, but it stands to reason that Hayden will eventually make her way back to her child, and possibly to Finn.

Viewers had come to love the pairing of Finn and Hayden. They were disappointed that Budig was out of General Hospital once again. She had a short stint the last time and fans want more of her.