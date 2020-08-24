Ashley Roberts Rocks Colorful Thong And Does Headstand In Throwback Video

Ashley showed off her balance and flexibility in a throwback video filmed in Turkey.

Ashley Roberts let her Instagram followers know that she was missing the beach by treating them to a throwback video that was filmed during her sun-drenched getaway in Turkey. The Pussycat Dolls singer uploaded the footage to her account on Sunday, and it didn’t just show her flaunting her amazing bikini body. Ashley also demonstrated her incredible athleticism by doing a headstand on the beach.

The 38-year-old Strictly Come Dancing star wore the same vivid smocked bikini that she rocked in an Instagram photo that she posted on her feed earlier this month. The picture was snapped during her stay at the D Maris Bay luxury resort on the Datça Peninsula in Turkey.

Ashley’s textured swimsuit featured a splashy floral-print pattern in an array of colors that included purple, orange, yellow, and pink. Her top was a bralette with spaghetti straps, while her bottoms had thick sides, a low front, and a thong back that showed off her pert posterior to its best advantage. Ashley accessorized her fun and flirty bikini with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and cat-eye sunglasses with clear pink frames. She wore her hair pulled up in a topknot with a scrunchie that matched her shades.

As the upbeat song “Sunday Best” by the “Surfaces” played, Ashley was shown leaning into the camera’s frame. She was on a wooden dock overlooking the sparkling turquoise sea. She reached up to touch her sunnies as she gave her viewers a playful pout. In another shot, she sat on the edge of the dock with her legs dangling off the side.

Ashley then moved to the beach. She was filmed doing a headstand in the sand. Her fingers were interlaced behind her head so that her forearms were on the ground, and her toes were pointed. She bent one knee, straightened her shapely legs back out, and spread them apart. The tide came in and soaked her hair as she showed off her balance and flexibility.

In the next scene, Ashley grabbed a slice of pizza straight from the box and took a big bite out of it. The video concluded with a short of the singer giving the camera a quick smile over her shoulder as she sat on the edge of the dock. She then lifted her hands up in the air and leapt into the water.

