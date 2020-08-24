Peter Navarro Says Americans Will Vote For ‘Tough Guy’ Donald Trump: ‘They Know The World’s A Dangerous Place’

In an interview with Fox News broadcast on Sunday, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro expressed confidence about President Donald Trump’s electoral prospects, The Hill reported.

Sunday Morning Futures anchor Maria Bartiromo asked Navarro to comment on the allegations that the Chinese government is backing Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, in the 2020 election.

Navaro described the ongoing presidential race as a battle between a seemingly empathetic candidate and a “tough” president, arguing that the way the contest has developed so far has been beneficial to Trump.

“And we like that matchup, because I think the people of America will always choose a tough guy in the White House over a nice guy, because they know the world’s a dangerous place.”

Navarro then appeared to contradict himself, going on to argue that Biden is, in fact, not as good-natured as some Americans believe.

He pointed to Biden’s voting record as evidence.

“Does a nice guy vote for NAFTA and ship millions of jobs off to Mexico and spawn millions more illegal immigrants coming north?” Navarro asked, referring to the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Biden supported and voted for when he was a senator.

Navarro then asked why would someone “nice” like Biden “let China into the World Trade Organization and have tens of thousands of factories across the Midwest go to China?”

As The Hill noted, Trump and his allies have long claimed that Biden would not be able or willing to stand up to Beijing’s efforts. They have also alleged that the former vice president enjoys the support of official Beijing.

According to U.S. intelligence sources, Iran and Russia are also looking to meddle in the upcoming election, with the former backing the Democrat and the latter seeking to help Trump win reelection.

Pete Marovich / Getty Images

As Bartiromo and Navarro said, intelligence suggests that the Chinese government prefers Biden over Trump.

Earlier this month, William Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, revealed that Beijing is opposed to the commander-in-chief because of the administration’s attempts to crack down on Chinese technology.

Evanina also warned that Russia is looking to “denigrate” Biden because he had an important role in advancing pro-Ukraine policies during Barack Obama’s presidency.

The top official said that “Kremlin-linked” actors and some pro-Russian Ukrainian officials, such as parliamentarian Andriy Derkach, have been trying to undermine the Democrat’s candidacy.

As Reuters reported, Biden has criticized Trump’s policies toward China, saying that his deals are “failing.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com