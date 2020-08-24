Qimmah Russo Flaunts Curves And Ripped Abs In Lacy Lingerie, Hypes Her Upcoming Calendar

Instagram model Qimmah Russo took to her social media page on Sunday evening with a titillating glimpse of a new project in the works, grabbing the attention of her 1.6 million followers. The fitness powerhouse shared a pair of snaps in which she flaunted her incredible physique, and mentioned in the caption that she had a calendar coming out in the near future.

Fans appeared to be thrilled — the post racked up over 6,000 likes in the first 30 minutes after it went live.

Qimmah posed standing in front of a bright green curtain, which indicated that her stunning figure would likely be superimposed upon a different, and certainly more fantastic, background.

She looked glamorous in a vived, melon-colored lingerie set that showed off lots of skin.

The strapless bra featured lacy underwire cups that pushed her voluptuous bust into perfectly rounded peaks that swelled above the fringed edges of the top. The front dipped far down in the center, exposing plenty of her cleavage.

Qimmah’s insane abs were on full display. Multiple distinct lines of muscular definition were visible running up and down her slender torso, and the bright studio lighting helped to accentuate her six pack.

The matching bottom sat low around Qimmah’s shapely hips. It appeared to be made of a slick, satiny fabric that covered her nether region accented with lace matching the bra.

Two sets of straps encircled her hips: one was a simple band, and the other was embellished and rested a few inches lower. The glimpse of naked skin between the two gave an alluring impression that the back of the garment might reveal significantly more.

Qimmah accessorized the lovely ensemble with a pair of white, feathery wings that appeared to be slung around her chiseled shoulders with thin, almost unnoticeable strings.

She wore a pair of clear, pointed stilettos featuring silver laces that wrapped several times up her legs and tied in bows. The high heels activated her killer quads and calves, making them impossible to ignore.

The top half of Qimmah’s dark hair was pulled back into a loose ponytail, and all off it cascaded all the way down her body in luxurious waves. She pulled both sides over her shoulders and let it spill across her figure, long enough to graze the top of her hips.

In the first image, she faced both palms toward the camera and fanned her tresses out to either side with her extended fingers.

Her face was framed with a few loose strands of hair, and a catch light from the camera flash was illuminated in her brown eyes, giving them a glistening depth.