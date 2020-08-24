Maren Morris Rocks A Crop Top As She Shows Off 5-Month Old Son Hayes In Sweet Instagram Snap

Maren Morris gives son Hayes lots of love.

Maren Morris may have been mom-shamed over a previous photo of her baby son Hayes, but that hasn’t stopped her from getting back on Instagram to show him off to her 1.5 million followers. On Sunday, the country music sensation shared some sweet moments in two snapshots on the social media platform.

The new mom took to Instagram to celebrate Hayes turning 5 months old on August 23. She looked amazing holding her little guy up in the air as she lovingly smiled up at him. The pictures appeared to be taken in Maren’s home in Tennessee that she shares with husband Ryan Hurd. In the background was a sofa that was set in front of the big screen TV. There were also plenty of pictures up on the wall behind them.

Maren rocked a unique black crop top that was almost completely backless. It covered her front side from the waist up to her neck. Attached to the sides of the shirt was a thin string that went around her slender back to hold it together. It appears that there was enough of the garment to cover the top of her shoulders. However, there was plenty of skin showing, which also gave a peek of her back tattoo. Her toned tummy was also put on display. There was just a hint of a waistband of the denim bottoms she had on as well.

Maren’s wavy hair was hanging down her back as she gazed up at her son. Hayes had on a tan one-piece outfit and sported the cutest little bucket hat on his head, which hid much of his face.

The second snap was an up-close pic of the “Girl” singer about to give her little guy a big smooch. Her followers gushed over the adorable shots and was met with lots of heart emojis.

“So happy for you!!! ughhh such a cutie!” remarked one of her followers.

“Handsome Hayes~ Happy 5 months!” another person commented.

“Both gorgeous,” said an admirer.

“Awwww he’s adorable and getting so big,” observed a fourth fan.

Back on the Fourth of July weekend, the 30-year-old country star posted an Instagram share that got people all worked up and mom-shaming her. She was posing on an inflatable float on the lake with Hayes and that’s when many people thought that she was being irresponsible by not having a life jacket on the baby, who was then 3 months old.

She had at that time taken down all photos of Hayes, except for that one. She toted that she was rethinking on sharing her son on social media after all the negativity. However, Maren has since shared a couple of pics with her fans, including this recent sweet snap.