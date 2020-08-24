Daniela Tamayo Sends Temperatures Soaring In Black Lace Lingerie

Colombian fitness model Daniela Tamayo went online on Sunday, August 23, and shared a very hot lingerie snap to titillate her followers.

In the picture, Daniela rocked a black lace lingerie set that perfectly accentuated her amazing figure. It consisted of a bralette that boasted wired cups, zippered front, scalloped edges, thin straps and a broad, lace band.

Daniela teamed the bralette with skimpy panties that featured thin straps, pulled up high on her slender hips. The tiny garment drew attention toward her taut stomach as well as her long, lean legs.

The hottie wore her blond tresses in soft waves, letting her long locks cascade over her shoulders.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Medellín, Colombia. The shoot took place indoors. A black refrigerator, a dark gray sofa, and a glass table with a flower pot sitting atop it could be seen in the background.

To strike a pose, she stood straight, right next to the glass table. She held a black cup in her hands, gazed straight into the camera, and seductively parted her lips.

Daniela added a caption in Spanish. Per the tag in her post, her sexy lingerie was from her own collection, Unica.

Within an hour of posting, the snapshot racked up more than 4,000 likes. What’s more, several of Daniela’s admirers took to the comments section and shared about 240 messages in which they praised her figure, hot ensemble, and her pretty looks.

“Damn, this is super beautiful and sexy!!! I love you so much!” one of her fans commented.

“Wow, you are the most gorgeous woman I have ever seen. That bra looks good on you,” another user chimed in.

“Amazing pic!!! Your body is a work of art and you are a masterpiece!! I don’t have words to describe your beauty and hotness,” a third follower wrote.

“Absolutely spectacular!! You look very pretty. I love your beautiful blonde hair and your magical eyes!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfect,” “goddess,” and “totally elegant,” to express their adoration for the model.

Apart from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the photo to show appreciation and support, including Nanis Ochoa, Luz Elena Echeverria, Beniada Jakic, and Zahira Benavides.

Daniela wows Instagram users with her steamy photographs quite often. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she uploaded a pic on August 19 in which she rocked a tiny, aqua-colored bikini that left little to the imagination of the viewers. The risque garment enabled her to flaunt a glimpse of sideboob.