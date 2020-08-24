Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Derriere And Sideboob In Daring Swimsuit While Posing With GG Magree

Vanessa Hudgens stood behind GG Magree for a poolside pic.

Vanessa Hudgens showed a lot of skin in a sizzling snapshot that she posted on her Instagram account on Sunday. The 31-year-old High School Musical star was photographed flaunting her incredible body while posing with a pal.

Vanessa tantalized her 38.7 million followers by posing in profile to show off the cutaway sides of her colorful swimsuit. The garment was bright blue with multicolored stripes that crisscrossed in a random pattern. The actress’ left forearm was positioned so that it hid some of her side from view, but it looked like all that kept the front and back of the garment in place were the shoulder straps and a string tie on each side. The tie that was visible was secured in a bow with long ends that trailed down Vanessa’s exposed hip.

Because the sides were so open, the Spring Breakers star was showing off an eyeful of sideboob, as well as the sunflower tattoo near her left breast. The daring design of her bathing suit also appeared to include a plunging neckline and a thong back that didn’t leave much of her derriere to the imagination. She arched her back to better showcase the curve of her pert posterior.

Vanessa accessorized her sexy summer look with a pair of retro cat-eye sunglasses with unique frames. The upper half of the frames was white, while the lower half featured a tortoiseshell pattern. Her jewelry included a large number of bangle bracelets and rings, as well as a massive pair of statement earrings that were partially hidden behind her long, dark hair. Her sleek mane was pushed behind her shoulders, and it cascaded down to the small of her back. Her manicured nails were yellow with sharp tips.

On her head, the Beastly star wore a straw sunhat. Her friend, Australian musician GG Magree, 31, sported a matching hat. The blond singer stood in front of Vanessa with her backside popped back so that it was pressed into the actress’ stomach. She wore a solid red swimsuit that wasn’t quite as revealing as Vanessa’s one-piece, but it also had a thong back and large leg openings.

Both women were looking over their left shoulders. However, Vanessa’s eyes were directed at the camera, while GG’s were aimed back at her friend. They posed in front of a pool and soaked up the sun’s bright rays as they enjoyed their “Sunday Funday.”

Vanessa’s post included a second double-exposure photo. It consisted of the original image with a picture of the two women facing the camera superimposed over it.

