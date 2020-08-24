Donald Trump Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Reporter Questions New Coronavirus Treatment Approval

Donald Trump announced details about an emergency authorization for a plasma treatment for individuals suffering from COVID-19 on Sunday. But when he was questioned on the conflicting statements about the treatment, the president abruptly ended the press conference, as video from Fox News shows.

Along with doctor Stephen Hahn, Trump explained that convalescent plasma treatment appeared to be beneficial in treating the novel coronavirus and was receiving emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The day prior, Trump tweeted, without evidence, that the so-called deep state was preventing treatments for the coronavirus from reaching the public to harm his re-election chances, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!” he wrote.

On Sunday, Trump touted the approval as a historic announcement and said that it was being fast-tracked past what he was calling “bureaucracy.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

He then opened up to questions from the press pool, but chose only to respond to three conservative networks, Fox News, OAN, and the Washington Examiner.

When a reporter pointed out that yesterday the treatment was said to show promise, while a Sunday it was being called safe and effective, Trump declined to answer and instead turned the floor over to Dr. Hahn.

“Under our legal authority — this is not the same as an approval, but it’s an authorization,” said Hahn. “It allows us to expand the access to this. We knew that for all of our emergency use authorizations. Remdesivir, which was authorized on May 1st, we’re still collecting data, and we will continue to do that with plasma as well. It’s the nuances of the language.”

When CNN’s Jim Acosta questioned whether there was any pressure put on the FDA to approve the treatment, whether the treatment has been proven to work well for those suffering from the virus, and whether it was ready to be released, Trump ended the press conference.

A day prior, former FDA head Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CSB News on Face the Nation that tests so far for convalescent plasma haven’t been very rigorous but pushed back on any suggestion that the agency would approve anything without it being backed by science and with the idea of bettering public health.