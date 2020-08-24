Donald Trump Reportedly Considering Fast Tracking AstraZeneca’s Coronavirus Vaccine Ahead Of 2020 Election

President Donald Trump is reportedly fast-tracking a coronavirus vaccine that, if production is sped up enough, could be ready, in some form before the November elections. A Sunday report by the Financial Times said the Trump administration would bypass normal safety and inspection protocols in order to get the medicine from the United Kingdom to the United States in a matter of months.

One option reportedly being explored to speed up the availability could involve the US Food and Drug Administration awarding a status of “emergency use authorization” (EUA) in October mixture that is being concocted thanks to a partnership between AstraZeneca and Oxford University. This particular formula has had success protecting against COVID-19 but that success is based on the results from a relatively small study.

The Trump administration would reportedly look past the fact that the study has just 10,000 enrollees, where the United States requires at least 30,000 people to pass the threshold for approval. There is a trial that will have 30,000 participants, but it won’t be carried out until the smaller test is completed.

The Financial Times said that if Trump could make a vaccine available by November, his aides believe he could claim he has turned the tide on the virus. As of Sunday, COVID-19 has killed more than 170,000 Americans.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The number of dead and infected is said to have birthed widespread criticism of Trump’s handling of the pandemic. That criticism came most recently from Trump’s political rival in the presidential race, Joe Biden. In his convention speech earlier this week, Biden said Trump’s US response to the virus was the “worst performance of any nation.”

The publication did point out that if Trump orders authorization ahead of schedule, it could undercut the American public’s confidence in such a drug.

Despite concerns about undercutting confidence in the president ahead of the mass inoculation program, the AstraZeneca formula isn’t the first to be on track for speedy approval. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this Summer, there are at least two other vaccines that are alleged to have been given the “fast track” status already.

The news of the president’s possible plan to get a vaccine approved ahead of the election came on the same day when Trump was set to announce a new treatment for those who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The “major therapeutic breakthrough” uses plasma from those who had and recovered from the disease. The plasma is said to have antibodies that some have said will help sick people recover faster. The treatment hasn’t been proven to be safe, or effective.