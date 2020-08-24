Angela Simmons Poses In A Yellow Sports Bra & Navy Shorts

Angela Simmons wowed her 6.7 million followers with her latest Instagram post, which she shared to the social media platform on Sunday, August 23. The Growing Up Hip Hop star posted a three-photo set that featured her wearing a skimpy ensemble that showed off her curves.

She sported a yellow-green sports bra with thin straps that circled around her shoulders. The top had a slight sweetheart neckline that dipped low on her chest and showcased her cleavage. The garment stretched across her chest, emphasizing her bust. Her toned midriff was on full display. Angela wore skintight, navy shorts that rode up high on her hips and obscured her belly button. The bottoms only served to accentuate her assets.

She wore her tresses in a high, side braid that cascaded down to her chest. Her hair slowly transitioned from a dark hue to a lighter, blonder shade.

Angela sat down on her floor in the first image. She looked directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face. She bent both arms at the elbow, her hands behind her head. As she stretched, she lengthened her torso and flaunted her curvaceous figure. Fans could make out the tattoo on her foot.

In the second shot, the reality star stood up, the camera capturing the full scope of her outfit. She placed one hand on her hip, the other, once again, behind her head. This position showcased Angela’s toned arms.

The third snap had Angela’s eyes fixed on the lens. She bent down on one knee. She clutched cerulean, aerial silks in her hands.

In the caption of the post, Angela shared a motivational message with her millions of followers, urging them to feel comfortable and happy in their own skin, whatever their body may look like.

Her fans responded, flocking to the comment section in droves.

“It’s the natural for me,” replied one social media user, emphasizing their point with a red heart at the end of their comment.

“I see your growth, and self care,” added a second follower. “You look amazing.”

“Can anybody say a #Queen,” wrote a third fan.

“How tf is someone so f*ckin fine #GoodLooking,” shared a fourth person, punctuating their message with a heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, the slideshow racked up more than 85,000 likes and hit more than 1,000 comments.

As The Inquisitr reported, one of Angela’s most recent Instagram shares featured her posing in a skintight, cow-print bodysuit.