Christina Milian Looks Smoking Hot In A Chocolate Brown Set

Singer and actress Christina Milian stunned her 6.4 million followers with her latest share, a stunning snap in which she showed off her fit figure in a comfortable-looking set. The look was from the brand Myraswim, who Christina made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. As the geotag indicated, she captured the photo at Cheval Blanc St. Tropez, a luxurious resort.

Christina stood in a neutral space with a beige wall behind her and a vanity area to her left, with a few products set out on the sleek white counter. Several mirrors were positioned on the wall above the space, and an upholstered bench with printed fabric was visible in front of the space. Christina used the bench, which likely functioned as a seat for the vanity area, as a prop in her picture.

She placed one foot on the ground, and had the other perched atop the padded bench. She showed off her curves in a pair of high-waisted pants with a drawstring waist that accentuated her slim waist. The fabric skimmed over her hips and thighs before cascading all the way to her feet in an effortless style. The garment also had pockets, and Christina placed her hands in them as she leaned against the wall, posing for the camera.

She paired the casual trousers with a chocolate brown crop top that left little to the imagination. The scooped neckline showed off a hint of skin, and the bra stopped right beneath her breasts, leaving plenty of her flat stomach on display as well. She also showcased her sculpted shoulders and arms.

Christina finished the ensemble with a few accessories, including some small hoop earrings, and several layered necklaces, including a longer necklace with a pendant that hung between her breasts.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 54,200 likes within nine hours, including a like from fellow actress Gabrielle Union. It also racked up 296 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Always had a crush on her,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful queen,” another follower commented.

“That shade of brown though,” a third fan remarked, followed by two flame emoji.

“Looking relaxed & beautiful!!” another follower added.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina tantalized her followers with a snap taken while she was partially immersed in a pool. She wore an animal-print bikini from online retailer Fashion Nova for the occasion, and she waded through the water while flaunting her curves in the sexy two-piece.