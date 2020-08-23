Katya Elise Henry Tugs At Her Thong In New Instagram Photo

Katya Elise Henry stunned her 7.6 million followers with one of her latest uploads to the social media platform, which she posted on Saturday, August 22. The fitness model shared a racy shot of herself wearing nothing but a black crop top zip-up with matching panties. The ensemble showed off some serious skin.

The “movement jacket,” which is how Katya referred to the top in the caption of her post, was unzipped to her cleavage. The fabric stretched across her chest, emphasizing her bust. The jacket sported a bright pink emblem on the chest. Her tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on full display. The underwear dipped low on her abdomen and rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique.

Katya sat on a bed for the photo, which made the image even more sultry. She tucked her legs under her knees. Katya arched her back in the picture, which made her booty stand out even more. She bent her head downwards in the photo, looking to her lap. She tugged seductively on the sides of her panties, pulling the sides higher up on her waist.

Her dark hair was swept up into a high ponytail that tumbled down the side of her face and nearly reached her midriff.

As for her jewelry, Katya opted to accessorize with diamond studs in her ears, a dainty cross necklace, and multiple rings on her fingers.

In the comment section of the Instagram share, Katya’s millions of followers left her messages in droves, lauding her latest look. Though some fans chose to solely comment with rows of emoji, others wrote lengthier messages to the star.

“My day is complete,” gushed one follower.

“She always sittin pretty,” shared another social media user, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Thighs for weeks,” wrote a third person, following up their message with a smiley face with heart eyes.

“Omg perfectly literally,” said a fourth fan, including a black heart, and sparkle, crown, and a 100 emoji for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram post racked up more than 120,000 likes and received over 630 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Katya Elise Henry fans know, the model frequently takes to social media to share scantily clad pictures of herself. Her most recent post featured her posing on the beach, taking selfies in a mirror placed in the sand. In those images, she wore a light pink bikini as her hair blew in the wind.