Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Low-Cut White Crop Top

Buxom blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 8.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap in which she flaunted her curves in a white crop top and underwear. She sat in a vehicle, although she wasn’t the one behind the wheel.

Lindsey showed off her voluptuous assets in a cropped shirt crafted from ribbed fabric that stretched over her ample curves. The scooped neckline revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and her ample assets seemed moments from tumbling out of the neckline. The look extended several inches below her breasts and left her toned stomach on full display.

Lindsey paired the skimpy look with equally scandalous bottoms, a pair of simple yet sexy white underwear. They dipped low in the front, and thin straps stretched over her hips on either side.

Lindsey finished off the ensemble by layering a short-sleeved button-down over top of the revealing white look, leaving it open so that her curves remained exposed.

Her long blond locks were parted in the middle, and styled in a half-up look that pulled some hair away from her stunning features while the rest tumbled down her chest in soft waves. Her platinum blond locks looked stunning in the sunshine, which shone through one of the vehicle’s windows, illuminating her silky tresses as well as her bronzed skin. She had one hand by her side and the other resting on the back of the seat, propping one finger against her temple as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Her legs appeared slightly spread in the shot, and a view of some natural sights was visible through the window behind her. The window was rolled down halfway, and the blue sky could be spotted through the open space, as well as several pieces of greenery and other details in the background.

Her fans absolutely loved the tantalizing update, and the post received over 16,600 likes within 47 minutes of going live. It also racked up 241 comments in the same time span.

“You look beautiful such a pretty smile,” one fan wrote.

“The closer I get to your heart the more I fall in love with your perfection,” another follower remarked, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“As always looking awesome. I love your natural look,” a third fan remarked, followed by two flame emoji.

“This hairstyle is sooooo good on you,” another commented, loving the wavy look.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey thrilled her fans by sharing a short video clip in which she wore an insanely skimpy lace top and a cowboy hat. She had music playing in the background as she showcased her curvaceous figure for the camera.