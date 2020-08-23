Heidi Klum, 47, Shows Off Her Washboard Abs In Steamy Bikini Shot

Heidi Klum is beating the heat in a red-hot bikini, and showing off a bit of pride for her favorite soccer team in the process.

The 47-year-old model took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing some skimpy swimwear that gave her 7.5 million followers an up-close glimpse of her ageless physique. The picture framed the model from the knees up, showing off her rock-hard abs and well-toned arms and legs.

Sporting a large pair of sunglasses, Klum stood underneath the edge of an umbrella to stay out of the apparently hot sun. In the caption, Klum wrote the number 91 next to a fire and sun emoji, an apparent reference to the hot weather that she was beating with the help of her tiny swimsuit. Behind Klum was a red brick oven and a field that led to a sparkling body of water.

The shot was a hit with Klum’s fans, attracting close to 80,000 likes in close to an hour.

The German beauty was spending the day with a group to celebrate the Champions League final, one of the biggest events in the soccer schedule that this year featured Bayern Munich. In a picture shared just before her swimsuit snap, Heidi showed the group gathering together outside, with her and several others wearing the colors of the team. Though Klum would later take off her jersey, the bikini she wore underneath appeared to match the red of the Bundesliga champions. Her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, wore a matching jersey as the crew gathered for what was one of the most anticipated matches of the coronavirus-impacted sports year.

It was a celebratory day for Klum and her squad, as Bayern Munich won the game and took home its first European title since 2013. Klum has become one of the team’s most famous fans, proudly wearing the squad’s jersey and attending games. The pictures made it appear that the group watched Sunday’s championship match out in the sun, with what looked to be a laptop computer plugged in on a table that sat underneath the large umbrella.

Klum has been spending plenty of time revealing swimsuits of late. As The Inquisitr reported, she shared another steamy shot last month showing off in a tiny white swimsuit top as she stood in front of a blank canvas outside. In another viral post shared earlier this month, the model put on a large mermaid tail and paired it with a bikini top as she tried to swim in a pool — not entirely successfully.