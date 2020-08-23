Josefine Forsberg Sizzles In A Revealing Gray Swimsuit On Instagram

Swedish lingerie and swimsuit model Josefine Forsberg took to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 23, and teased her 1 million followers by posting a skin-baring picture.

In the snapshot, Josefine could be seen rocking a revealing gray swimsuit. The one-piece ensemble was seemingly made up of a silky fabric. It boasted a plunging neckline, a tie-up feature on the chest, and a large cutout on the stomach. The risque ensemble allowed her to show off her perfect decolletage and a glimpse of her taut stomach.

Besides, the high-cut leg opening of the bathing suit enabled her to put her well-toned legs and thighs on full display.

Josefine wore her blond tresses down, letting her long, wavy locks fall over her back. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple and opted for a black anklet, which was embellished with seashells.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in her home country of Sweden. The shoot, it appears, took place at a mountainous location. To pose, Josefine sat atop a rock and folded her knees. She rested her elbows over her knees, lifted her chin, slightly puckered her lips, and looked away from the camera.

In the caption, Josefine advised users about addressing their fears, adding that fears must be confronted but should not be allowed to stay in one’s life.

The hottie also informed users that her sexy ensemble was from Tigelle Intimates & Swimwear.

Within five hours of going live, the photo racked up more than 12,000 likes. In addition to that, several of her ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared 200-plus comments in which they praised her incredible figure and sensual sense of style.

“This is really a very nice picture of you! You’re on fire!” one of her fans commented.

“You’re amazing and beautiful!!” another user chimed in, adding heart and kiss emoji.

“Happy Sunday, you look great, babe! I am quickly becoming your biggest fan!!!” a third admirer remarked.

“You should be getting over 1,000 comments on this post as you are gorgeous!!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users shared words and phrases like “my wifey,” “goddess,” and “pure perfection” to let the model know how much they adore her.

Aside from her followers, the snap was also liked by many of her fellow models and influencers, including Avital Cohen, Veronica Bielik, John Lundvik, and Rebecka Genc.

Josefine rarely fails to impress her admirers with her skin-baring photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, two months ago, she shared a pic in which she rocked a black sports bra and matching, high-waisted panties to put her enviable physique on full display.