Daisy Marquez Shows Off Curvy Figure In Tie-Dye Bikini

Makeup Artist Daisy Marquez wowed plenty of social media users on Sunday, August 23 when she shared some new photos of herself bikini-clad. She posted the snapshots for her 1.6 million followers on Instagram, and they quickly captured the attention of thousands after going live.

The 19-year-old social media influencer glowed as she was photographed outdoors in a tropical setting for the slideshow, which consisted of two images. Daisy stood front and center in both frames as switched between two sultry poses that displayed her from the front and back. The model also exuded an unbothered vibe as she pouted and directed her strong gaze away from the camera’s lens.

Her long, raven locks were parted in the middle and styled in loose waves as they cascaded down to her lower back and over her shoulders. Her killer figure stole the show, however, as she displayed her fit physique in a stylish and skimpy bathing suit.

She opted for a bikini top that featured a tie-dye print and two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment offered just minimal coverage as its triangular cups exposed a great deal of cleavage and a bit of sideboob.

Daisy paired the top with matching bottoms that also left very little to the imagination. The briefs were designed with a Brazilian-style thong cut that especially showcased her curvy hips and bodacious backside. The number also featured high-waisted side-straps that drew attention to her toned core.

In the caption, she shared lyrics from a Drake song titled “The Zone,” which features The Weeknd.

The eye-catching slideshow was met with a large amount of support from followers, amassing more than 30,000 likes in just 30 minutes after going live. More than 300 individuals also took to the comments section to shower Daisy with compliments on her body, beauty, and bikini.

“God just blessed me wow,” one user wrote, following their compliment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Stunning, oh my god, just stunning,” added a second fan.

“You are like perfect,” a third admired remarked.

“Wow you are absolutely beautiful,” a fourth person chimed in.

Daisy is not the only Instagram influencer to make a splash with a bikini post today. Just earlier today, Chantel Jeffries also took to social media to show off her toned physique with a baby-blue bikini while she lounged out by the pool, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 374,000 likes since going live, proving to be very popular with her fans.