Hailey Baldwin Slays In A Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Hailey Baldwin put her assets on display in her latest Instagram upload, sharing a two-photo slideshow of herself in a bright yellow bikini with her 28.5 million followers.

The model, who has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018, sported the ribbed two-piece on a staircase, showing off some serious skin. The bathing suit top appeared to be strapless, the garment circling around her back and exposing her sun-kissed shoulders. The bottoms featured scalloped piping and barely covered her derriere.

She paired the ensemble with white socks and green and yellow Nike sneakers.

Hailey wore her tresses parted in the middle. They cascaded down her back and shoulder in soft waves. Her roots were a chocolate hue that quickly transitioned into a honey blond, giving her hair a two-toned look.

As for her jewelry, Hailey chose to accessorize with a silver watch and a ring on her pinky finger.

In the first photo of the series, Hailey posed with her back to the camera. She threw a look over her shoulder, staring directly at the lens. The corners of her mouth turned upwards, the hint of a close-mouthed smile playing on her face. She clutched the railing with one hand. She bent one leg at the knee, touching her calf with her shoe.

The second image was a similar shot. A lock of hair covered one eye, making the picture even more sultry. She tilted her head to her shoulder. Hailey arched her back, making her booty pop.

Hailey’s millions of followers immediately filled the comment section of the Instagram post with messages lauding her latest look, showering the model with compliments and praise.

“Look back at it!!” declared one fan, punctuating their comment with hands raised in praise.

“Gorgeous,” gushed a second social media user, following up their message with three flame emoji.

“Yessss natural hair come through,” shared a third follower, including an explosion emoji for emphasis.

“Okay I have no words for you,” replied a fourth person in awe.

At the time of this writing, the update racked up more than 1 million likes and hit over 30 comments, which she purposely limited.

As The Inquisitr readers and Hailey Baldwin fans know, the model frequently shares scantily clad photos of herself on her Instagram account. One of her most recent posts featured her sporting a skimpy orange bikini underneath bold, tie-dyed sweats from Justin Bieber’s Drew clothing line. The color of the swimsuit showcased Hailey’s bronzed skin.