Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Allegedly Realized That ‘They Need The Royal Family More Than It Needs Them’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly been attempting to build bridges between themselves and the monarchy after realizing that “they need the royal family more than it needs them.”

According to The Mirror, the first step that the couple has undertaken to try to foster a better relationship with the House of Windsor is to heap praise on the Commonwealth, which is one of Queen Elizabeth’s most valued organizations.

“The Queen is fiercely protective of the Commonwealth,” revealed a source.

“She wants her work to carry on through younger family members when she’s gone. It feels like Harry and Meghan are finally trying to build bridges,” the insider continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s admiration appears at odds with their previous statements on the organization. In a discussion that took place earlier this year, Prince Harry claimed that there was “no way we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past,” via The Sun.

The comments were met with much criticism, with experts accusing the prince of mixing up the British Empire with the Commonwealth, which is a voluntary organization where member countries benefit from advantageous trade deals and other geopolitical arrangements.

The insider added that the newfound decision to mend fences might be because the couple have recognized that their popularity does rest, at least in part, with their connection to the British monarchy.

“I think despite their popularity in certain quarters, it has dawned on them they need the Royal Family more than it needs them,” the source added.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Another royal reporter has made similar comments about the popularity of the pair.

“They need the ­stardust of royalty sprinkled over them,” explained Ingrid Seward, who currently serves at the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine.

“It will be hard for them to survive in their competitive new homeland without it,” she added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living in California, and have recently moved into their “permanent” home in Montecito, located around 90 miles north of the duchess’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Though the two had hoped to pursue financial independence, the launch of their foundation has been delayed due to both legal trouble and the novel coronavirus pandemic.

That said, that does not mean that the couple have not been busy. The duke and duchess were recently pictured giving out supplies such as diapers and school-related items at a Baby2Baby drive. However, the move did prompt some criticism, with the pair branded “tacky” for bringing their own photographer to the event, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.