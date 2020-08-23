Donald Trump Weighs In For The First Time On Sarah Cooper’s Viral Impersonations Of Him

Donald Trump hasn’t ever weighed in on Sarah Cooper’s viral impersonations of him, but on Sunday he was finally asked to address the TikTok videos that poke fun at some of his speeches and mannerisms.

As CNN reports, Fox News’ Steve Hilton asked Trump what he thought of the videos that have taken the internet by storm, earning Cooper her own Netflix special this fall.

Trump replied that he hadn’t seen any of the videos, yet.

“I’d like to see them. Are they good or bad?” he said.

Hilton replied that the president should check them out because he might find them entertaining.

“OK, good! I’d like to see them,” Trump said. “If you’re saying they’re positive, I’d like to look. If they’re not positive….”

Hilton confirmed that the impersonations weren’t meant to be positive at all.

“I see,” Trump said. “Well, I’ll have to check it out.”

While Cooper has made a name for herself in the past with books like How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings and 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings, along with writing for CBS All Access pilot Old News, she has rocketed to fame for her clips.

She began making the social media posts during the coronavirus lockdowns and they show her acting out scenes to past speeches or interviews by Trump.

One of her earliest clips, called “How to Medical,” show her doing a parody of Trump’s infamous coronavirus White House task force event where he suggested that light or disinfectants could be used inside of the body in order to fight the disease.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

“And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside of the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you’re going to test that too. Sounds interesting,” the president said at the time, as BBC reported. “And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?

That video has been over 22 million times.

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

Stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Stiller, Halle Berry, Chrissy Teigen, and Cher have all lauded the parodies and Netflix announced that she would get her own special titled Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The show will be directed by Natasha Lyonne and produced by Maya Rudolph and will feature Cooper chatting with guests about “politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects.”