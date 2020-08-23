‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Takes Ciara To A Creepy Location

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, August 24, 2020 reveal that there will be some suspenseful moments to kick off another dramatic week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will become uneasy when her new husband, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) takes her to a creepy location.

Ben will whisk Ciara off for an adventure, but she’ll question his motives. As fans already know, Ben was recently kidnapped and tortured by Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) and her partner, Vincent. The duo drugged and brainwashed Ben in hopes that she could get revenge on him for killing her daughter, Paige, when he was mentally ill.

Now, Eve wants Ben to kill the love of his life, Ciara, so that he will suffer and know the heartbreak of losing the person that he loves the most in the world. Ben has been trying to resist the urge to hurt Ciara and push away the negative thoughts that have been plaguing him since he was abducted.

Elsewhere in Salem, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will get a big tip about where Eve may be hiding. The information could lead the pair to Eve’s doorstep, which may prove to be helpful when it comes to saving Ciara’s life and keeping Ben from losing his mind again.

Chris Haston / NBC

Hope and Rafe have been spending a lot of time together as of late, and with Hope rejoining the police force it looks like there may be growing closer than ever in the weeks to come. Rafe may also help Hope save Ciara and Ben.

Meanwhile, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will try to find a compromise with his half-sister, Belle Black (Martha Madison). Belle has been representing Eric’s twin sister, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), in their custody battle over Sami’s grandson.

It was Belle that served Eric and his new wife Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) with a restraining order so that they would be forced to stay away from Sami and the baby.

On Monday, Eric will try to convince Belle that he and Nicole are the best people to raise the little boy, especially since his biological mother, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), left a letter asking the couple to adopt her son.

In addition, Sami will make a big confession to her mother, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). She’ll admit that she and John Black (Drake Hogestyn) were arguing when he collapsed. Of course, Marlena will likely be upset that she initially withheld that information.